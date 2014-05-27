Bitcoin Is On A Major Tear

Watch out. Bitcoin is moving again.
After a long period where it was just sitting in the mid-$400s, the digital currency is rising again.
It’s had a big holiday weekend, and in the last couple of days has neared $US600.
Of course, it’s got a long road back to where it was late last year, when it was over $US1000.
But after being dead money for a while, signs of life are back.
