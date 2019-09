A couple days ago we were stunned when Bitcoin hit $US250.

Then yesterday we were shocked when it rose to above $US300.

This morning? Over $US333. We’re in awe.

Here’s a chart going back aways — the last big peak was in May — from Clark Moody:

