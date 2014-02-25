How Much Wealth The Top 1% Of Bitcoin Owners Have

This chart (below) is rising on Reddit right now. It shows the distribution of Bitcoin wealth among Bitcoin holders, put together based on survey data from the Bitcoin community.

The gist: Bitcoin has a 1% minority that owns a massively disproportionate amount of wealth just like in real life. This is a logarithmic chart, so it’s a little harder to read. But the blue line meets 1% at the 50 BTC mark.

With one unit of the famous digital currency currently worth ~$570, it would take $US28,490 of Bitcoin wealth to become a one-percenter in the world of Bitcoin.

To give you a further idea of how imbalanced Bitcoin ownership is, consider that just 46 people own 30% of all Bitcoins, according to this analysis.

