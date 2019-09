We mentioned yesterday how the digital currency Bitcoin was on an insane price surge, despite the collapse of the infamous online drug marketplace, The Silk Road, which is where many Bitcoins were transacted.

Anyway, the surge continues today.

On the popular exchange Mt. Gox, prices just blew past $US200.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.