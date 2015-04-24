One big reason Bitcoin is going nowhere

REUTERS/Andy Clark A guy poses for a picture in front of the first bitcoin ATM machine in a Waves Coffee House in Vancouver, British Columbia in October, 2013.

Fusion’s Felix Salmon delves into the seedy underbelly of the Bitcoin world and comes up with the real problem with cryptocurrency: the community is 96% men.

Here’s Salmon:

Bitcoin, at its core, is an attempt to solve big socioeconomic problems through technology. But so long as it remains an overwhelmingly male domain, it’s going to continue to concentrate on the economic problems, while missing the big social problems. Which means that it’s going to continue going nowhere.

It’s hard to have a currency that leaves out 50% of the population.

