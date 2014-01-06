Bitcoin Is On A Gigantic Tear

Bitcoin is totally back.

The digital currency is off to a blistering start in January. Yesterday it hit $US1000. Today it’s near $US1100.

If you’ll recall, Bitcoin went out on kind of a sour note in 2013 thanks to a crackdown in China and other government action.

But just as we’ve seen with every other “crash” in Bitcoin history, the buyers came back and it started to soar again.

