Bill From 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' Is Making A Movie About Bitcoin

Alex Winter, better known as “Bill” from the movie Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, has found a new calling as a director making films related to tech topics.

His first production, Downloaded, focused on the trials and tribulations of the notorious music-sharing service Napster. Premiering at SXSW last spring, the feature received stellar reviews. Critics were impressed with Winter’s skills and wondered what other topics this former actor could focus on.

The answer? Bitcoin.

Today, Winter launched a new Kickstarter campaign in order to make a film about the controversial digital currency.

Tentatively titled “Deep Web: The Untold Story of Bitcoin and The Silk Road”, the film will be a probing investigation into the deep web and most recent events revolving around it such as the inhabitants of Silk Road.

As of 11:34 a.m. EST, the project has gained $US7,279 out of a total $US75,000 needed. The closing date will be December 20th. Check out his pitch video below and head over to his project page and see if you want to contribute to this excellent adventure.

