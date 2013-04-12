The Bitcoin Crash Continues — Now Down 77% From Two Days Ago

Bitcoin has fallen to $60 this morning.



Just Wednesday morning, it topped $266 before a dramatic plunge sent it to $120.

Then, Thursday, the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange halted trading for 12 hours in an attempt to “cool down” the market.

When trading reopened last night, Bitcoin instantly plunged another 35% to $78.

Now, at $60, Bitcoin has lost 77% of its value from Wednesday’s high.

