Bitcoin crashed 10% after hitting a record high, but now it's rallying again

You’d have to be a brave soul to be trading Bitcoin right now, at least in the short term.
The recent price action has been wild — and that’s saying something given the large intraday swings that are usually witnessed in the cryto-currency.
The 5-minute chart below from Thomson Reuters shows the recent price action.
After hitting a fresh record-high of $US2,230.33 in US trade, it tumbled over 10% to as low as $US2,001 before rebounding yet again.
It currently fetches $US2,080.79, having added over 4% in just the past 45 minutes.
While the recent short-term movements have been all over the place, the trend this year — apart from a stumble in March — has been significantly higher.
From the low of $US891.33 struck on March 25, and even with the recent slump, it is still up a stonking 135%.
Last week, Business Insider reported that recent gains were likely driven by developments in Japan where Bitcoin is now recognised as legal currency.
Speculation that the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) may overturn its decision to ban the creation of a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) may have also been a factor.
The SEC has stated that it would accept public comments on the subject until May 15, but it’s yet to make a final decision.
