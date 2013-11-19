Bitcoin Explodes To Another Record High

Bitcoin has surged again, to $US675, a new all-time high.

It’s now back to $US663. The surge was likely fuelled by comments submitted by Fed Chair Ben Bernanke voicing support for digital currencies.

Nor do they appear not to be heeding analysis from Izabella Kaminska, who says we are witnessing a massive short squeeze.

Prices were below $US600 just a few hours ago, and since trading in the currency began today it’s moved up about $US145.

Chart:

