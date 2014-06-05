Did Bitcoin Just Have Its First-Ever Reaction To A Central Bank Announcement?

This is interesting. Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe it’s not. But Simon de la Rouviere points out that it looks like Bitcoin just had its first ever reaction to a central bank announcement.

Specifically, at 7:45, the ECB made the historic decision to cut rates to negative. In other words, one of their interest rates will literally make it so that it costs people to save money.

And look what Bitcoin did right then. It’s hard to believe there would be any direct link between monetary policy and the digital currency. But still, the timing is notable.

