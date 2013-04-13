Bitcoin Is Up 92% Since Yesterday

Matthew Boesler

The remarkable ride for Bitcoin traders continues today.

The virtual currency is now trading at $115, nearly double where it was yesterday, when Bitcoin plummeted to a low of $60 following a 12-hour trading halt on the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox.

On Wednesday, the currency topped out at $266 after staging an incredible run from levels around $15 in January.

The chart below, which goes back to April 6, shows the big crash this week and the big rebound over the last 24 hours or so.

bitcoin chart

