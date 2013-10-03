CHART: Bitcoin Is Making A Comeback After A Horror Session Overnight

Bitcoin fell from around 140 to around 110 last night, after news of the FBI’s raid on online drug marketplace Silk Road hit the wires.

But Asian traders aren’t so worried and Bitcoin has rallied back to 126.28, up about 14% from the lows.

That’s a lot of volatility for a “currency”. But it certainly wasn’t Bitcoin’s first roller-coaster night, and devotees haven’t been dissuaded before.

Either way it’s had a very solid recovery in Asian trade.

