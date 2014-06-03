Bitcoin Is Having One Of Its Strongest Periods Ever

Quietly, Bitcoin is on a roll. They key word there is quietly.

After spending a long time in the $US400 area, the price of the digital currency is now in the high $US600s.

Via Bitcoinwisdom, here’s a long-term chart, which shows the recent climb in perspective.

What feels different about this Bitcoin rally is the lack of hype, and the calmness of the market.

While the media mostly forgot about Bitcoin over the last several months, venture capitalists have continued to pour money into startups. And more and more businesses are accepting Bitcoin as payment.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Apple appeared to open the door for Bitcoin apps in the app store, a very positive development for the community.

Bottom line: The whole thing feels less hypey, less volatile, and more stable. For fans of the currency, the latest developments are exactly what you want to see.

