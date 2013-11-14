Bitcoin Is Going Nuts In Asian Trade

This is amazing to watch.

After hitting a high of $445 in early Sydney trading Bitcoin has been going nuts over the last hour with a range of more than 6.5%, from a high of 442.51 to a low of 415 and half way back at 430.

Chart Source: Bitcoinity.org taking a Mt Gox price feed

It’s so volatile we’ve had to refresh the chart three times already.

It is going to be an interesting 24 hours – new highs or is the volatility telling us something about stability in Bitcoin?

