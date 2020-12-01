Bitcoin hits new all-time high after trading above $19,700 for the first time since 2017

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart Bitcoins created by enthusiast Mike Caldwell are seen in a photo illustration at his office in Sandy, Utah, September 17, 2013.

Bitcoin hit record highs on Monday, surging above $US19,800 to smash its December 2017 peak.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded at $US19,843 as of 10:21 a.m ET, bringing the gain for the year to 186%.

“The Bitcoin correction didn’t last long, with the cryptocurrency having sights set on new highs once again,” a senior market analyst at OANDA said.

Bitcoin set a new all-time high on Monday, trading above $US19,700 for the first time in three years.

The digital token was trading up 8% at $US19,843 as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Monday, exceeding a previous record of $US19,783 set in December 2017.

“The Bitcoin correction didn’t last long, with the cryptocurrency having sights set on new highs once again, with $US20,000 the ultimate goal in the short-term,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA. “A move into uncharted territory and the psychological boost that would come with a move like this could propel Bitcoin aggressively higher.”

