Bitcoin prices just notched another record, as prices hit $US950 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

That’s $1040 in Australian money. Yes, it went there.

Demand may be getting a bump from Bitcoin sites like Coinbase participate in Black Friday holiday shopping discounts.

Chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.