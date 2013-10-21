Bitcoin Has Gone On An Insane Surge

Well, here’s a fact: The collapse of the Silk Road — the online drug-buying bazaar whose alleged founder was arrested earlier this month — has not destroyed Bitcoin, the digital currency that was used on the site.

In fact, the death of Bitcoin has been declared many times, and yet it continues to show impressive strength.

Lately it’s been on a gigantic surge, with the price going from under $US140 to over $US190 in the course of a month.

From Bitcoin Charts:

