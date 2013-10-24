Bitcoin Is Going Totally Parabolic Again

Earlier this year, the markets world was completely fascinated with Bitcoin as it surged from levels around $US15 to a high of $US266 in just a few short weeks.

Since then, interest in the digital currency has died off as the price has stagnated.

Now, it’s going on another parabolic surge. Right now, it’s trading at $US224, not far away from that $US266 peak made earlier this year.

Check out the weekly price chart below.

