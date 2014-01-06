Zynga Has Begun Testing Accepting Payments In Bitcoin

Online gaming company Zynga announced it has begun testing accepting payments in Bitcoin for seven of its games.

The announcement has caused Bitcoin prices to surge back to $US1,000 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

Zynga made the announcement exclusively on reddit. Bitpay, one of the largest Bitcoin payment processing firms, will handle the transactions.

Here’s the full text:

We wanted to share with the r/bitcoin community that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is now conducting a Bitcoin test with BitPay (https://bitpay.com/), a leading Bitcoin service provider, in select Zynga.com web games. In response to Bitcoin’s rise in popularity around the world, Zynga, with help from BitPay, is testing expanded payment options for players to make in-game purchases using Bitcoin. The Bitcoin test is only available to Zynga.com players playing FarmVille 2, CastleVille, ChefVille, CoasterVille, Hidden Chronicles, Hidden Shadows and CityVille. The games can be accessed at http://zynga.com. Zynga is always working to improve our customer experience by incorporating player feedback into our games. We look forward to hearing from our players about the Bitcoin test so we can continue in our efforts to provide the best possible gaming experience. Check out the test and let us know your thoughts. Thank you! Zynga

TechCrunch was the first to report the news.

This is the first time since mid-December Bitcoin climbed back to $US1,000 on Mt. Gox.

It’s worth noting that in that time, Mt. Gox lost its claim to most-trafficked USD-traded Bitcoin exchange. There is now a virtual tie between Slovenia-based Bitstamp and BTC-e, which is said to be based in Russia.

Despite new severe restrictions in China, Bitcoin has benefitted from several recent high-profile endorsements. In addition to the Zynga announcement, Fortress Investment Group announced it was starting a Bitcoin fund, and a U.S. Congressman is looking to accept Bitcoin in his Senate race. And financial services firm Wedbush recently identified publicly traded companies that stand to gain from the rise of Bitcoin.

Here’s the price chart. It’s since come down a bit, to $US987 (first reported by Coindesk).

