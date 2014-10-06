Bitcoin Has Been Getting Obliterated

Remember Bitcoin?

There’s not much to say about it, except that it’s doing TERRIBLY.

Here’s a chart going back to earlier this summer. Charts don’t get uglier than this.

Interestingly, the Bitcoin industry continues to be quite excited about the prospects for the digital currency, and there continue to be announcements about expanding its potential usage. But for now: toilet.

