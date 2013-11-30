Bitcoin Is A Few Bucks Away From Gold

The price of Bitcoin is now within a stone’s throw of the price of gold.

The digital currency already set a record earlier today on the Mt. Gox exchange, touching $US1,242 (it’s since come back down to $US1,162).

Meanwhile, gold is at $US1,250 an ounce.

At this point, the unending surge in Bitcoin prices appears to be riding a wave of speculative momentum. The price of a March Bitcoin future on Swedish-based ICBIT.se (though on admittedly thin volume) is more than $US1,700.

Here’s a helpful chart, from Bespoke Investment Group:

We’ll update this as soon as the cross actually occurs.

