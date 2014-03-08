Bitcoiners Are Raising Money For The California Man Who May Or May Not Have Invented Bitcoin

Dorian Nakamoto of Temple City, Calif. had an interesting day yesterday.

He was the subject of a Newsweek article that pegged him as “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the creator of the digital currency Bitcoin. Immediately following the article’s publishing, media outlets flocked to Nakamoto’s front door and even engaged him in a car chase to a sushi restaurant.

But Nakamoto denies being the man behind Bitcoin. And there’s compelling evidence that suggests he’s telling the truth, not least of which being that the genuine Satoshi Nakamoto denies the media has their man.

The Bitcoin community is pretty unimpressed with how the whole thing went. They doubt the article’s accuracy and feel sorry that Nakamoto spent the day being hounded. Andreas Antonopoulos, the Chief Security Officer of Blockchain.info, has undertaken fundraising effort to compensate the man for his highly irregular day.

Funds are of course being raised via Bitcoin and Antonopoulos has implemented some security to make sure people donate to the correct wallet.

Because of the currency’s transparent design, we can watch donations roll in to the official fundraising wallet. At the time of this writing, there are just over 7.6 Bitcoins in there, roughly $US4,600.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.