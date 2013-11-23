Sir Richard Branson Will Accept Bitcoin Payments For Virgin Galactic Space Travel

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson is bringing Bitcoin to space.

He revealed that Virgin Galactic, his commercial space company, will be accepting customer payments in bitcoin.

And, according to his blog post, a female flight attendant from Hawaii has already bought her ticket to the stars with the digital currency.

“While the world of travel is rapidly advancing, the world of payments is changing fast too,” he writes. “Virgin Galactic is a company looking into the future, so is Bitcoin.”

Apparently Branson has invested in some bitcoins himself, and encourages everyone who can afford it to invest to. And then, ya know, buy tickets into space:

“We would be delighted to welcome more of the Bitcoin community as future astronauts.”

