Bitcoin Plunges Below $US400

Bitcoin prices are getting smoked.
The digital crypto-currency has fallen below $US400, according to data compiled by CoinDesk.
Bitcoin opened at $US421.46. It hit a high of $US426.65 before hitting a low of $US380.75. Bitcoin prices were last trading around $US386.
Here’s the chart of Bitcoin’s performance over the last week:
Here’s a longer term chart showing Bitcoin’s wild ride:
