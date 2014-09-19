Bitcoin Plunges Below $US400

Bitcoin prices are getting smoked.

The digital crypto-currency has fallen below $US400, according to data compiled by CoinDesk.

Bitcoin opened at $US421.46. It hit a high of $US426.65 before hitting a low of $US380.75. Bitcoin prices were last trading around $US386.

Here’s the chart of Bitcoin’s performance over the last week:

Here’s a longer term chart showing Bitcoin’s wild ride:

