Bitcoin Plunges Below $US400

Julia La Roche

Bitcoin prices are getting smoked.

The digital crypto-currency has fallen below $US400, according to data compiled by CoinDesk.

Bitcoin opened at $US421.46. It hit a high of $US426.65 before hitting a low of $US380.75. Bitcoin prices were last trading around $US386.

Here’s the chart of Bitcoin’s performance over the last week:

BitcoinCoinDesk

Here’s a longer term chart showing Bitcoin’s wild ride:

BitcoinCoinDesk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.