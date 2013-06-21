Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Temporarily Suspends Dollar Withdrawals

Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is temporarily suspending US dollar withdrawals as it reconfigures its site to handle growing global traffic, according to a release.



The statement was first noticed by Quartz’s Zach Seward.

Bitcoin volumes have been spiking on global market volatility today, and prices have topped $110 for the first time in a week.

Here’s the full release:

Over the past weeks Mt. Gox has experienced rising volumes of deposits and withdrawals from established and upcoming markets interested in Bitcoin. This increased volume has made it difficult for our bank to process the transactions smoothly and within a timely manner, which has created unnecessary delays for our global customers. This is especially so for those in the United States who are requesting wire transfer withdrawals from their accounts.

We are currently making improvements to process withdrawals of United States Dollar (USD) denominations, and as a result are temporarily suspending cash withdrawals of USD for the next two weeks.

Please be reassured that USD deposits and transfers to Mt. Gox will remain unaffected, as will deposits and withdrawals in other currencies, and we will be resuming USD withdrawals once the process is completed.

We apologise for any inconvenience this causes our U.S. customers in the meantime, and look forward to resuming withdrawal service as well as debuting a dramatically improved trading engine which will be launching very soon.

