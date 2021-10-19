Bitcoin nears all-time highs close to $65,000 after blockbuster ETF launch

Bitcoin Sean Gladwell

Bitcoin topped $US64,421 ($AU86,084) Wednesday after a run-away market debut of the first futures ETF the day before.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF saw more than 24 million shares change hands when it launched on Tuesday.

This has opened the road for bitcoin to hit $US80,000 ($AU106,902), Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Bitcoin edged towards new all-time highs on Wednesday, as investors were encouraged by the red-hot market debut of the world’s first futures exchange-traded fund the previous day.

Bitcoin reached an overnight high of $US64,500 ($AU86,189), the highest since late April, and was last down 0.35% to $US64080.65 ($AU85,629) at 05:11 a.m. ET, according to Coinbase data.

ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which started trading on Tuesday, gives investors exposure to bitcoin via futures contracts rather than owning it outright. It is the first bitcoin futures ETF to gain regulatory approval in the US. It saw more than 24 million shares trade hands at its debut, making it the second-most traded fund launch of all time, generating over $US1 ($AU1) billion in turnover, according to Bloomberg data.

“The ETF will be a big factor for driving the price higher, as it allows a new wave of money to enter the market,” Marcus Sotiriou, Sales Trader at GlobalBlock told Insider.

Bitcoin has gained around 50% in the space of a month, driven by the growing chances of the approval of an ETF that would open the market to much bigger investors. That compares with a rise of around 4% in the S&P 500.

The blockbuster launch has given most market-watchers conviction that bitcoin is set to shoot up even further.

“Bitcoin will be trading higher than the current price by the end of the year and could reach over $US100,000 ($AU133,627), but this is a very psychological barrier that may be difficult to overcome,” Sotiriou said.

Bitcoin could even reach $US168,000 ($AU224,494) by the end of the year because of the new ETF, Fundstrat said in a note on Monday.

“A close above $US65,000 ($AU86,858) opens the road to $US80,000 ($AU106,902),”Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst from OANDA said in a note to clients Wednesday.

The SEC may approve two more bitcoin futures this month: the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF, and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF. ETF provider and asset manager Invesco was originally on that list, but opted out this week.