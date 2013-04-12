The Bitcoin Crash Continues

Yesterday, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $266. Then, it crashed as much as 61 per cent before rebounding back to levels around $150 late last night.



The low of the day yesterday was $105. This morning already, the market is getting close to those lows again. Bitcoin is now trading at $120.

Mt. Gox, the world’s biggest Bitcoin exchange, blamed yesterday’s sell-off on a trading lag that was caused by the rush of new users to the system in recent days.

It will be interesting to see if prices continue to head lower today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.