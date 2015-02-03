Bitcoin conspiracy theorists are watching a 'Bilderberg-style' conference on a secret Caribbean island this weekend

“The Bitcoin Aristocracy is born.”

The line from abovetopsecret.com in reporting on the inaugural Satoshi Roundtable, a conference for cryptocurrency backers, developers and evangelists being held this weekend on a “secret island”, says it all.

CoinDesk says the three-day conference is “suggestive of the famed Bilderberg conference”, the annual top secret gathering of global elites which is blamed for “fixing” everything from world wars to financial crises.

What has cryptocurrency enthusiasts worried is the secretive nature of Satoshi Roundtable, which actually will host an impressive line-up of early adopters and investors.

Among them are:

Bitcoin VCs Erik Voorhees and Roger Ver

Blockchain CEO Nic Cary

Coinbase/LiteCoin creator Charlie Lee

Chain CEO Adam Ludwin

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and

Coinapult COO Justin Blincoe

It has been organised by Bruce Fenton of the Bitcoin Association and Atlantic Financial, and if you want to attend, you’re out of luck. A note on the Satoshi Roundtable website reads:

“…it’s very, very limited space and even if you are a great person with many accomplishments in bitcoin and lots of passion we just won’t likely be able to invite you.”

It’s being held on a “Caribbean Island Resort” and limited to 50 members.

Fenton told CoinDesk the event was designed to “foster relationships, interaction, tech development, deal making and provide a fun and relaxed but intensive environment to dive deeply into the technology and issues surrounding it”.

Attendees will be given the option to make their comments open to the press (Fenton plans to release everything he says) but if they want to keep it exclusive, Fenton says he will make it so.

CoinDesk has at least, it believes, located the “Caribbean Island Resort”. The event’s official GitHub page lists the site as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The photo on the event website is indeed a picture of Club Med Punta Cana. (And it’s tagged “satoshi-location”.)

Club Med Punta Cana.

Nevertheless, Fenton refused to admit CoinDesk got the location right. He gave this statement as one reason why the event needed to be kept as private as possible:

“Many CEOs will not criticise regulators in a public event because they fear reprisals from the regulators. Another example is that some CEOs fear to attack known scams in public because they don’t want attacks from scammers or to be associated with them (even as a critic) in the newspaper.”

So we know the location, the attendees and the fact they can speak publicly if they wish, all of which probably makes it not as secretive as crypto conspiracists would like it to be.

Regardless, it’s sent them into a spin. Here’s a typical selection of comments from AboveTopSecret:

We might know more tomorrow, though. Voorhees is hosting a Google Hangout at 3pm Tuesday EST (8am Wednesday, AEDT), which CryptoGeeks is promoting:

