Bitcoin Community Goes Into A Rage After Newsweek Reporter Tracks Down Satoshi Nakamoto

Rob Wile
Leah McGrath Goodwin has apparently tracked down the man who invented Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The Bitcoin community is not thrilled.

Writing in Newsweek, McGrath Goodman talked to, among others, Gavin Andresen, one of Bitcoin’s volunteer developers who interacted with Nakamoto in the digital currency’s infancy.

This morning, Andresen took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of Goodman’s reporting:

But he also seemed to warn against any kind of attack on her or Newsweek, linking to a blog post that called humans “pattern-seeking, story telling animals.”

But some who responded do not appear to be heeding his advice.

McGrath Goodman is not the first to attempt to attempt to track down the man behind the global financial phenomenon. But those previous efforts all failed, in large part because those in the Bitcoin community itself feared the hunt would divert attention from the cryptocurrency’s potential.

Reddit, an unofficial home for the Bitcoin community, is also pissed.

Reddit bitcoin reactionreddit

Although there are a few more level-headed voices.

Reddit bitcoin reactionreddit

But some now fear for Nakamoto himself, since he is estimated to be worth north of $US400 million.

