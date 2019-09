Bitcoin is now below $US450.

Just a few days ago it was near $US600.

The latest blow was last week’s IRS ruling, which some people believe will make record-keeping requirements too burdensome for mainstream use.

Here’s the chart via Bitcoinwisdom:

