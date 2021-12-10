Amid bitcoin bear market, these are the 5 best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week

Bitcoin and Ethereum NurPhoto / Getty Images

While bitcoin and ether dominate the headlines, there are more than 15,000 other crypto coins.

With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time.

These are the five best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s ongoing bear market has sucked the life out of many popular cryptocurrencies, with the total crypto market capitalization falling from $US3 ($AU4) trillion to $US2.2 ($AU3) trillion over the past month. But other cryptocurrencies are performing just fine despite the shift to risk-off.

With 15,498 cryptocurrencies in existence and counting, there are more than triple the number of crypto coins than there are US exchange-listed stocks. That large amount makes it nearly impossible to keep track of all the big movers in the crypto sector outside of well known coins like bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin.

The surge in new crypto coins has come amid a massive bull market for the space in 2021, with a recent rally in bitcoin helping catapult the sector to a near-$US3 ($AU4) trillion market valuation. But the rise is also being driven by smaller coins that have seen extraordinary surges this year, including solana, cardano, and shiba inu.

With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time. Shiba inu is down about 40% from its recent high, despite being up millions of percentage points year-to-date. Meanwhile, squid game token fell 99% in a single day after delivering swift gains of 75,000%.

Keeping an eye on the weekly winners can help investors identify which coins are beginning to see increased traction in the crypto community.

These are the five best performing cryptocurrencies with a market value of more than $US1 ($AU1) billion over the past week despite a decline in bitcoin and ether, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

5. Celsius

Symbol: CEL

Market Value: $US1 ($AU1).0 billion

7-Day Performance: 1.9%

4. UNUS SED LEO

Symbol: LEO

Market Value: $US3 ($AU4).5 billion

7-Day Performance: 3.4%

3. Huobi Token

Symbol: HT

Market Value: $US1 ($AU1).6 billion

7-Day Performance: 4.5%

2. BitTorrent

Symbol: BTT

Market Value: $US3 ($AU4).2 billion

7-Day Performance: 4.6%

1. NEAR Protocol

Symbol: NEAR

Market Value: $US5.4 ($AU8) billion

7-Day Performance: 7.0%