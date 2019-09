2013 was a banner year for Bitcoin but it ended on a sour note as the price plunged and governments (including China’s) cracked down on its usage.

But it’s back on a tear, touching 1000 again.

Here’s a long-term chart from ClarkMoody which shows the big spike earlier in 2013, the plunge, and the comeback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.