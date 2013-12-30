Bitcoin ATMs For Australia, The First In Melbourne

A local exchange plans the first Bitcoin ATMs in Australia starting with Melbourne.

And 21st Century Bitcoin Exchange says discussions will start soon with the government on regulating the Bitcoin market.

“With Bitcoins revolutionising traditional monetary transactions, Australia-based 21st Century Bitcoin Exchange is the first company to set up a Bitcoin ATM in the country,” the company said in a written statement.

The company, which established www.bxe.com.au, is backed by 21st Century Media and Education Group of Companies and US Company International Operations LLC.

21st Media CEO Jamie McIntyre, who is hosting Australia’s first Bitcoin Global Conference in Melbourne in March, says he is trying to secure the Winklevoss twins (who shot to fame for suing Facebook) as the headline speakers at the event.

The twins reportedly invested $11 million into Bitcoin a few years ago.

