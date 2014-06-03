It Looks Like Apple Just Opened The Door For Bitcoin Apps

It looks like Apple has updated its app developer guidelines today to allow for Bitcoin apps.

The new clause under section 11.17, which was flagged by folks on Twitter like investor Bill Lee today, reads:

Apps may facilitate transmission of approved virtual currencies provided that they do so in compliance with all state and federal laws for the territories in which the app functions.

That sounds like Bitcoin!

Apple had previously banned developers from creating Bitcoin apps for the App Store. Back in February, Apple pulled a popular Bitcoin app from the store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.