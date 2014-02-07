Guy Shoots Up His IPhone With An Enormous Sniper Rifle After Apple Bans Popular Bitcoin App

Jeez.

Coindesk’s Pete Rizzo spotted this insane video uploaded by a Bitcoin enthusiast expressing his ire at Apple, via firearm.

The reason?

Last night, Blockchain announced Apple had removed its popular Bitcoin trading app from the Apple Store. As our Jay Yarow explained, Apple seems to have qualms about the legal status of Bitcoin-related businesses.

Either way, Bitcoin folks are pissed.

Today, reddit user round-peg offered a free Google Nexus 5 phone to anyone who showed themselves smashing their iPhone.

So Ryan of the YouTube fire arms series “Ryan’s Range Report” took his iPhone 4s out to his aforementioned range to destroy it using a high-powered custom-made sniper rifle.

We personally have really mixed feelings about this.

