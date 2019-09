Bitcoin is up massively in just the last few days.

It seems the government’s auction of a large cache of Bitcoins — which were seized from the online marketplace the Silk Road — is proving to be a major boon for Bitcoin, as rumour is the bids have come in massive.

Check out the chart, from Bitcoinwisdom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.