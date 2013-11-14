Bitcoin Prices Are Going Insane

This morning, the bizarre digital currency known as Bitcoin hit another all-time high, ticking $US402 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

It hasn’t stopped.

Now it’s at $US429.9, $US55 or 15% more than its price just 24 hours ago.

On Tuesday, the Winklevoss brothers, who are Bitcoin bulls, gave a pep talk about it yesterday during Andrew Ross Sorkin’s DealBook conference.

They’re talking to Joe Weisenthal in New York City today at Business Insider’s Ignition conference.

Here’s a look at the recent action:

