Bitcoin to $250,000, plus secrets from a market wizard

Joe Ciolli

Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I’m Joe Ciolli, and I’m here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. Here’s what’s on the docket:

Bitcoin’s path to $US250,000 ($AU340,610) by 2025

The photo shows physical imitations of cryptocurrency

Joseph Edwards is the head of research at Enigma Securities, a London-based crypto liquidity firm. He called bitcoin’s meteoric rise to $US60,000 ($AU81,746) last year and predicts it could reach $US250,000 ($AU340,610) by 2025. The ex-professional esports coach also shares two altcoins that could surge 20 times over the next few years.

A market wizard explains how to find asymmetric opportunities

Old school stock trader

Peter Brandt is a highly skilled trader profiled in Jack Schwager’s book “Unknown Market Wizards.” Over the years, Brandt has grown from a technical analysis trader to a meticulous risk-taker. He broke down how he identifies asymmetric opportunities and avoids performance-dragging trades.

How to master house flipping

Deb Cleveland

30-year real-estate-investing veteran Deb Cleveland is a house flipper who owns 80 rentals. She got her first property for $US62,000 ($AU84,471) with a five-year loan and sold it at $US225,000 ($AU306,549) 18 years later. Cleveland explained how she finds discounted properties, renovates on a budget, and sells for huge profits.

