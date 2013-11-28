BITCOIN $US1000

The value of one Bitcoin has surpassed $US1,000 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

It’s actually now at $US1,030.

Demand has surged this month as demand from China picked up, and the digital currency received coverage as it underwent two days of Senate hearings. Ben Bernanke also issued a statement saying digital currencies like Bitcoin “may hold long term promise,” though this referred more to the innovations in payment processing they were ushering in — he did not endorse Bitcoin itself, nor did he suggest the future of commerce lay in virtual money.

Yesterday we reported how the value of SecondMarket’s Bitcoin Trust surpassed $US50 million.

Gold, meanwhile, is at $US1,248.

