Bitch Needs You

Bitch is desperate.



According to a post on the feminist magazine’s website, the publication needs 1,500 new subscriptions by August 8 in order to continue printing a quarterly magazine.

Across the world—on Facebook and Twitter, through our blogs and podcasts, in classrooms, and in our very own lending library—thousands of people engage with Bitch Media. Providing and encouraging a feminist response to pop culture is important work that we intend to carry on for years to come.

The very real danger, however, is that we might not be able to continue to provide a feminist response to pop culture with a printed magazine. So we’re asking you today, and we’ll continue to ask over the next week and a half: Do you want Bitch Media to continue publishing a quarterly magazine?

So far the campaign has resulted in a little under 300 subscription. Subscribe here.

Think of the children.

Seriously, how cute is that kid?

