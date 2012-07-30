Sequoia Capital Leads $34.5 Million Round In Bit9 To Fight Cyber Attacks

, a business that provides software and services to fight cyber attacks, just secured $34.5 million dollars in Series D funding led by Sequoia Capital.



“This latest round of funding is the largest in the company’s history and underscores the support Bit9 has received from investors who

understand the changing nature of the security market. It places a bet squarely on our vision and technology,” CEO Patrick Morley said in a statement.

The company’s main product is an enterprise whitelisting application service; it controls which software and IP addresses are allowed to enter into a company’s system. Bit9 plans on using the funds to add to the security services it already provides while also increasing its sales and marketing efforts.

According to Bit9 research, 59% of U.S companies believe they have been a victim to some sort of cyber threat. With both small and large businesses like Zappos and LinkedIn becoming targets for cyber attacks, investors thought it was time to take action.

“The market has reached a clear inflection point where organisations of all sizes across all industries need a new approach to cyber security” Mickey Arabelovic, partner at Sequoia Capital, said in a statement. “Bit9 has emerged as a market leader with its trust-based security for endpoints and servers, and we’re excited to help them build an enduring business.”

Other investors participating in the round include Atlas Venture, Highland Capital Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and .406 Ventures.

Bit9 raised $72.8 million to date.

