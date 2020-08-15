A bison dragged a woman off a road in a South Dakota state park after she got too close to the animal's calf while taking pictures

Kelly McLaughlin
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, FileIn this March 17, 2007, file photo a pair of American bison head to their new home on the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in the northeast Denver suburb of Commerce City, Colorado.
  • A bison wounded a woman in an attack at Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota on Wednesday.
  • The Custer County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the adult bison attacked the 54-year-old woman from Iowa after the woman got too close to a bison calf.
  • The woman was part of a group of motorcyclists who found the state park road blocked by bison.
  • Video from the incident shows that some of the motorcyclists got off their bikes to take pictures, including the woman who was attacked.
  • Custer State Park’s visitor services manager Kobee Stalder told AP that when the bison charged at the woman, he grabbed her belt and jeans and swung her around in circles.
  • The bison violently ripped off the woman’s pants, then ran away.
  • The woman survived the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital with pelvic area injuries. Her current condition is unknown.
  • Days before the attack, the sheriff’s office issued a warning telling people not to get too close to animals, including bison.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The attack can be seen here:

A bystander caught the entire attack in a series of videos:

