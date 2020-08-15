A bison dragged a woman off a road in a South Dakota state park after she got too close to the animal's calf while taking pictures

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File In this March 17, 2007, file photo a pair of American bison head to their new home on the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in the northeast Denver suburb of Commerce City, Colorado.

A bison wounded a woman in an attack at Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota on Wednesday.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the adult bison attacked the 54-year-old woman from Iowa after the woman got too close to a bison calf.

The woman was part of a group of motorcyclists who found the state park road blocked by bison.

Video from the incident shows that some of the motorcyclists got off their bikes to take pictures, including the woman who was attacked.

Custer State Park’s visitor services manager Kobee Stalder told AP that when the bison charged at the woman, he grabbed her belt and jeans and swung her around in circles.

The bison violently ripped off the woman’s pants, then ran away.

The woman survived the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital with pelvic area injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Days before the attack, the sheriff’s office issued a warning telling people not to get too close to animals, including bison.

The attack can be seen here:

A bystander caught the entire attack in a series of videos:

