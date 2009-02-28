North Dakota Exploring Who Owns The Wind (CLIP)

Here’s a ridiculous property battle. In North Dakota some people are looking to get a piece of the money made from wind that blows across their property en route to turbines.



Legislators will study the issue and make a decision for 2011. We’re not experts on this, but can anyone explain how the wind is someone’s property? We hope this is just being misreported, but it looks like homeowners are going to try to procure money for the natural resource that blows above their house.



And in honour of it being Friday, here’s a clip of Bob Dylan’s Subterranean Homesick Blues from Don’t Look Back (in it he says “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows”):



