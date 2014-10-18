Bishop Makes Headway With Putin After A Constructive Discussion At The ASEM Summit

Despite not making much headway with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Australian foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop says she had a constructive conversation with President Vladimir Putin about the MH17 crash site.
At the ASEM summit yesterday Bishop asked Lavrov for Russia’s full co-operation in the investigation into the downing of MH17. Despite the diplomatic approach, Bishop said the response from Lavrov was “somewhat predictable”.
“He said it was a matter for Ukraine, as a crash that occurred in Ukrainian airspace. That is not a view I share.”
But after giving the same speech to Putin at the event, Bishop said the Russian President responded “very constructively”.
This is the first high-level discussion between Australia and Russia since Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he would shirtfront the Russian president at the G20 meeting next month.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.