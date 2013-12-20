Check Out Biscuit, The IPad App That Makes Reddit Beautiful

We love Reddit, but design zealots will be quick to decry its appearance as a leftover artifact from Web 1.0. It’s relatively minimalist, it’s text-heavy, the comments are not organised intuitively, and it’s just not “pretty” in the way that so many other sites nowadays are.

For example, the homepage:

And the comments section of a post:

If you want to consume all those delightful links and hilarious memes in a thoughtful and well-put-together environment, you need to look elsewhere. That’s where an iPad app called Biscuit comes in.

Biscuit functions as something of a skin for Reddit. All the same content and functionality is there — you can upvote, downvote, submit links, and go about your general Reddit business, but you get to do so inside an aesthetically pleasing, sexed-up environment. Check it out.

Here’s the front page of Reddit as it appears in Biscuit.

And a look at the body of a post.

See? Nice and easy on the eyes! If you like the looks of this app, Biscuit is $US3.99 and is available in the App Store right here.

