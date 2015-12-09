We tried a bisgel, a delicious cross between a biscuit and a bagel

New York City is all about the hybrid foods, so we decided to try one of the city’s latest: the bisgel.

A cross between a biscuit and a bagel, the bisgel is the ultimate carb combo. It’s served at Kitty’s a-Go-Go, the to-go counterpart to Kitty’s Canteen, a speakeasy-like bar that opened last year. Snoop Dogg co-owns Kitty’s a Go-Go with primary owner, Richard Kimmel. The restaurant focuses on Jewish food, but with a soul food twist.

The bisgel dough is made from flour, butter, buttermilk, and everything bagel seasoning. The dough is then baked at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, and served with honey poppyseed butter. The result is mouthwatering.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

