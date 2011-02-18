BI's New Politics Vertical Needs A Reporter

We’re hiring a sharp and eager writer to join Business Insider’s newest vertical — Politix. The section, edited by former NBC News and FOX News analyst John Ellis, will focus on the intersection of politics, money, and business. Specific areas of coverage will include: The growing crisis in national and municipal finance; the shifting balance of economic and military power in the world, and what it means for business; and the power-struggle in federal and local governments as politicians try to find a way out of our fiscal crisis.



The ideal candidate has 1-2 years of experience writing about politics for an online publication, and is a voracious consumer of political news everywhere on the Internet. This position requires that you work full-time in our New York headquarters.

Please send resume and clips to Jessica Liebman at [email protected]. Be sure to explain why politics is your passion (hint: it should be).

