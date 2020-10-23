SIGN UP NOW: Speakers from Macy's, BARK, Salesforce, DoorDash, and more talk about subscription services, "last mile delivery", and social justice at the IGNITION: A Retail Revolution virtual event

Da’Shaunae Marisa for Business Insider

Retail innovations in subscription serivces, marketing, and delivery have accelerated with the global pandemic.

Consumers expect more from brands in terms of service and delivery, and in their responsiveness to issues related to social inequity.

IGNITION: A Retail Revolution features speakers from Macy’s, Salesforce, GroupM, BARK, and DoorDash, featuring sessions.

Cassi Pittman Claytor, who was named one of Business Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business in North America, is keynoting the event with a session titled, “ Brand Transformation Is The Key To Retail’s Survival”.

Disruption in retail has only been accelerated by the global pandemic. Major changes from the decline of brick-and-mortar stores, to the rise of ecommerce, and growth in social commerce, have been since before people stayed home, bought online, and became more engaged in social issues.

Join Business Insider for a series of conversations with entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss new strategies, innovations, and retail’s place in a society undergoing massive change.

IGNITION: A Retail Revolution opens with a keynote titled “Brand Transformation is the Key to Retail’s Survival”, by Cassi Pittman Claytor, Climo Junior Professor of Sociology at Case Western Reserve University.

Pittman Claytor, who was named one of Business Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business in North America, has consulted with companies like Sephora, demonstrating how racism interferes in each part of the customer journey, from the moment a consumer realises they have a need to the moment they make that purchase.

Other topics covered will include the rise of subscription services, “last mile” delivery partnerships, and social commerce in an omnichannel world.

Speakers include:

Kieley Taylor , Managing Partner, Global VP, Social, GroupM

, Managing Partner, Global VP, Social, Rob Garf , VP Industry Insights, Retail and Consumer Goods, Salesforce

, VP Industry Insights, Retail and Consumer Goods, Meghan Knoll , GM Super Chewer, BARK

, GM Super Chewer, Carly Brush , Director & General Manager, Retail & Fulfillment Incubation, DoorDash

, Director & General Manager, Retail & Fulfillment Incubation, Sean Barbour , VP of Supply Chain Strategy, Macy’s

, VP of Supply Chain Strategy, Shane Pittson, Head of Growth and Marketing,Quip

The event will be hosted by Gloria Dawson, Senior Editor of Retail at Business Insider.Date and Time:

November 12, 2020

12:00 pm-1:30 pm ET

