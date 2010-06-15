Here's Everything You Need To Know About Who's Exposed In Europe

Photo: corsac
Europe has serious problems going on behind the scenes in its banking sector, and those problems are directly connected to bank exposure levels.The exposures in question are close to home: Portugal, Ireland, Greece, and Spain.
The Bank for International Settlements has a breakdown of the worsening credit market conditions in Europe, and the countries whose banks are at the centre of the storm.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
Orange: Public Sector
Green: Banking Sector
Yellow: Non-bank private sector
White: Other Exposures
Source: Bank for International Settlements
Japan's banks have $22 billion in exposure to the public debt of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
Spanish banks have $110 billion in exposure to the private sector of Portugal.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
The UK's banks have $23 billion in exposure to the public debt of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
UK banks have $230 billion in exposure to Ireland's private sector.
Banks in the UK also have $140 billion in exposure to Spain's private sector.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
German banks have $68 billion in exposure to the public sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
German banks have sovereign debt exposure of $33 billion to Spain, $23 billion to Greece, and $10 billion to Portugal.
German banks have $465 billion in exposure to the private sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
German banks have exposure of $202 billion to the private sector of Spain alone.
German banks have $177 billion in exposure to Ireland's overall private sector, and $126 billion to the non-bank private sector.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
French banks have $106 billion in exposure to the public sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
French banks have sovereign debt exposure of $48 billion to Spain, $31 billion to Greece, and $21 billion to Portugal.
French banks have $493 billion in exposure to the private sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain.
French banks have $248 billion in exposure to the private sector of Spain alone.
Source: Bank for International Settlements
