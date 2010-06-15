Here's Everything You Need To Know About Who's Exposed In Europe

Photo: corsac

Europe has serious problems going on behind the scenes in its banking sector, and those problems are directly connected to bank exposure levels.The exposures in question are close to home: Portugal, Ireland, Greece, and Spain.



The Bank for International Settlements has a breakdown of the worsening credit market conditions in Europe, and the countries whose banks are at the centre of the storm.

Spreads getting dangerously wide against the U.S. Source: Bank for International Settlements Still lagging behind the worst stress levels of the crisis, though growing rapidly. Source: Bank for International Settlements Italy has seen a surprising increase in CDS volume. Source: Bank for International Settlements French banks need to worry about their Greek exposure. Orange: Public Sector Green: Banking Sector Yellow: Non-bank private sector White: Other Exposures Source: Bank for International Settlements The UK has the most serious problem with Irish debt. Orange: Public Sector Green: Banking Sector Yellow: Non-bank private sector White: Other Exposures Source: Bank for International Settlements Spain's economy is awkwardly linked with its fellow debtor, Portugal. Orange: Public Sector Green: Banking Sector Yellow: Non-bank private sector White: Other Exposures Source: Bank for International Settlements Exposure to Spain is enormous across Europe, and outside in the U.S. and Japan. Orange: Public Sector Green: Banking Sector Yellow: Non-bank private sector White: Other Exposures Source: Bank for International Settlements Japanese Bank Exposure Japan's banks have $22 billion in exposure to the public debt of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. Source: Bank for International Settlements Spanish Bank Exposure Spanish banks have $110 billion in exposure to the private sector of Portugal. Source: Bank for International Settlements UK Banking Exposure The UK's banks have $23 billion in exposure to the public debt of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. UK banks have $230 billion in exposure to Ireland's private sector. Banks in the UK also have $140 billion in exposure to Spain's private sector. Source: Bank for International Settlements German Banking Exposure German banks have $68 billion in exposure to the public sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. German banks have sovereign debt exposure of $33 billion to Spain, $23 billion to Greece, and $10 billion to Portugal. German banks have $465 billion in exposure to the private sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. German banks have exposure of $202 billion to the private sector of Spain alone. German banks have $177 billion in exposure to Ireland's overall private sector, and $126 billion to the non-bank private sector. Source: Bank for International Settlements French Banking Exposure French banks have $106 billion in exposure to the public sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. French banks have sovereign debt exposure of $48 billion to Spain, $31 billion to Greece, and $21 billion to Portugal. French banks have $493 billion in exposure to the private sectors of Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. French banks have $248 billion in exposure to the private sector of Spain alone. Source: Bank for International Settlements Now check out why we're not destined for a double dip. Deutsche Bank doesn't think so >

